The Village of Burns Lake has notified residents that a public hearing regarding a proposed cannabis shop will be taking place.

According to the recommendation to the Village, Crossroads Cannabis is owned by two local families.

The proposed cannabis shop has chosen the old KFC building as a location and the owners said the location works well for a cannabis retail store due to not being close to a school or recreational facility.

Crossroads Cannabis also added in the recommendations that the proposed hours of the facility will be from 9a.m. until 7p.m.

“We believe that providing access to cannabis and cannabis products is a service to our community, providing healthy alternatives to prescription medications and alcohol,” said the recommendation.

Crossroads Cannabis will be the second store to be approved by the Village of Burns Lake.

The public hearing will be held via Zoom on Feb 9.

Residents who wish to participate are being advised to contact the Village of Burns Lake.