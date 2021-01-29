New Hazelton RCMP are advising the public about a fraud that happened earlier this week to an elderly couple in the area.

On Wednesday (Jan 27) the couple received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer who stated their grandson has been arrested and in order to release him from custody a large sum of money was needed for bail.

According to the RCMP, out of concern for their grandson, the couple withdrew money from their account but before following through on the directions from the scammer the couple decided to call and check on their grandson where they discovered he was safe at home.

Police were then notified shortly after.

“Thankfully they did their own checking or they would have been out a lot of money. The RCMP do not seek monetary payment from anyone,” said Sergeant Darren Durning.

RCMP are advising anyone who receives a similar phone call to immediately report it to police and to not send the caller any money.