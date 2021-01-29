The Burns Lake Public library opened its children’s library earlier this month.

According to the Burns Lake Library Director, Monika Willner the library is excited that the MacEwen Children’s Library is open and that they can offer something special for children.

Willner added the Burns Lake Rotary Club and MacEwen Community helped with the funding for the library in the sum of $42,000.

She added as of right now it is their soft opening as there are some finishing touches that need to be completed.

Willner said even though they do not have as many visitors in the library there has been positive feedback about the opening of the MacEwen’s Children’s Library.

“Our new MacEwen Children’s Library is very loved by the public, everyone is very proud to have this in the community. We’re getting comments from adults that they wish to be children again to be able to come to a library like this,” she said.

Three Burns Lake local artists Daphne Hourie, Steve Wiljeto and Kerrwin Vanderwolf helped work on the project, which the Burns Lake Public Library is calling the “Enchanted Forest”.

Willner also said the library is trying to create a special place for the local children.

“Children learn by imagination, through imagination, the stories are really important in childhood and development. As soon as we can encourage and get excited for our little ones for reading and stories, I feel like we are creating a very special generation,” she said.

Willner added she is hopeful when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to have a grand opening of the library.