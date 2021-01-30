Twenty-two community community sports organizations in the North are receiving financial support from the Province as a part of the Local Sport Relief Fund.

Among the Recipients are the Smithers Ski Club and the Shames Mountain Ski Club in Terrace.

According to the province, the COVID-19 pandemic has put financial pressure on local sport organizations.

In a news release, the province also said in rural and remote communities residents have been impacted by limited physical activities during the pandemic.

“Delivering these community benefits are local sport organizations that have been hit hard during this time. This funding provides much-needed financial relief to sustain these organizations during these challenging times and enable these valuable services to continue.” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport.

The Local Sport Relief fund covers administration and operational costs for local sport organizations dealing with the impacts from COVID-19.

Eligible expenses include insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs and equipment essential to providing sport programs and COVID-19 related supplies.