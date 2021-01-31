BC Residents should be expecting their key tags from the War Amps in the mail within the coming weeks.

This year’s theme is “You are a Part of What we Do” for the service’s 75th anniversary.

According to War Amps spokesperson James Jordan, the key tage works as a safeguard with a 9 digit confidential number that is linked to your name and address.

He added since the program started the War Amps has returned 1.5 million sets of keys.

Jordan said all the donations that are received from the service go towards funding for the CHAMP program.

“Through the CHAMP program we provide financial assistance for very expensive artificial limbs, the financial assistance just is something that is so important in their lives and allows them to live a full and active life,” he said.

Jordan added the donations also allow them to receive the tools that they need.

He also said the War Amps is not provided any government funding.

“All the programs that we [the war amps] offer amputees across the country are made possible through donations through the key tag service so, any little bit helps,” he said.

Anyone looking to get a key tag can do so on the War Amps website.