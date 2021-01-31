Nadleh Whut’en First Nation reports two COVID-19 cases
Two members of the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation near Fraser Lake have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Larry Nooski shared the news in a memo on Thursday, saying additional testing is underway in the community.
A number of facilities, including the gas station, will be closed for sanitization.
The Nadleh Whut’en Emergency Operations Centre are working with Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority.
A pair of Coastal Gaslink sites in the area were previously dealing with an outbreak that was eventually declared over on January 22.
The two sites, 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge, reported 56 cases during the month-long outbreak.