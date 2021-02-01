Smithers RCMP responded to a total of 97 calls during the week of Jan 22 to 29.

On Jan 22, police located and arrested a male that was staying at a local hotel on an outstanding immigration warrant from the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The male was brought before a justice and held in custody until he could be transported out of Smithers by Sheriffs.

Also on Jan 22, The RCMP received a report of a collision on Kerr Rd involving a pick-up truck and a cow.

According to Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie, no human injuries were reported but the collision was fatal for the cow.

Later in the week on Jan 26, Smithers RCMP received a call regarding 4 people fighting with knives and mace.

Police responded to the call and arrested several parties and recovered one of the weapons used.

Lastly, On Jan 28 while the RCMP were conducting a routine vehicle stop where police identified the passenger.

The male was not driving the vehicle but police were able to serve him a 5 month Notice of Driving Prohibition.

The driver of the vehicle was allowed to leave the stop without sanction.