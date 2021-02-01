The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District was above average in January according to Environment Canada.

Throughout the month of January, the Valley and Lakes were 3.3 degrees warmer than average.

According to Environment Canada. January was also drier than average with 36mm of precipitation compared to the average of 40mm to 43 mm.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said January was an interesting month weather wise across the province.

“We did see those warm temperatures for the first three weeks of January and then the switch flipped into a more regular winter time pattern with near normal or even slightly below normal temperatures in the last 10 days or so,” she said.

Erven added the cooler temperatures are expected to continue in the region for the first few weeks of February.

“Temperatures are going to fluctuate between below normal temperatures and to near normal temperatures and as we get into the second and even third week of February that colder pattern is expecting to take hold,” she said.

Erven also added the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District should expect 2 to 4cm of snow this evening.