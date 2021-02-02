Fraser Lake and Decker Lake elementary schools report possible COVID-19 exposures
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
The BC Centre For Disease Control has flagged Decker Lake Elementary School for a potential COVID-19 exposure.
According to the BCCDC, the exposure occurred between January 22 and January 26.
Decker Lake Elementary School also reported a potential exposure in early January.
Meanwhile, Fraser Lake Elementary School also experienced a potential COVID-19 exposure on January 25.