Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The BC Centre For Disease Control has flagged Decker Lake Elementary School for a potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to the BCCDC, the exposure occurred between January 22 and January 26.

Decker Lake Elementary School also reported a potential exposure in early January.

Meanwhile, Fraser Lake Elementary School also experienced a potential COVID-19 exposure on January 25.