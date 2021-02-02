Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson believes the province is doing all it can to reduce wait times for children and youth seeking immediate care

Last Spring, BC’s Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth noted over 25-hundred kids were on a waitlist.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Malcolmson stated the government already has the wheels in motion to pair down wait times.

“We have been working hard to reduce wait times and we are on the right track – we are on that right track as we have had a 21% decrease in wait times since 2016-2017 and there is more to do.”

She added while places like Foundry in Prince George have gone to appointment only, virtual services are available.

“I would encourage anybody who can’t get an appointment right away and can’t actually walk-in, you can do that online and that has removed that barrier. You can search for Foundry virtual and you can bet connected right away if you want to chat with somebody by phone or to enter a group chat room. We have created that online space to take some of the pressure of that in-person counselling.”

“It also means that people anywhere remote that can’t make it into Prince George can go online and get that same community of care from young people in a peer support setting.”

Access to counselling can be as simple as heading to your nearest doctor’s office according to Malcolmson.

“You can access this and intensive mental health and substance youth services through a referral from your primary care providers like a family doctor or a nurse practitioner or a professional team that practices team-based medicine.”

She mentioned a new program in Prince George was launched recently to break down barriers.

“The Adolescent Psychiatric Assessment Unit is something new that we added in Prince George that provides crisis stabilization, comprehensive psychiatric assessment treatment for youth who are experiencing really serious symptoms like psychosis or suicidal behaviour.”

The unit is located at the University Hospital in Prince George and a link can be found here.