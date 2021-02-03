Smithers Cannabis shop Rural Leaf is looking to expand outside of the Bulkley Valley with a location outside of Prince George.

Owner Alfred Schaefer attended a public hearing for the Village of Valemount last week virtually.

The Village approved the recommendation for the cannabis store at the Jan 26 council meeting.

According to the council minutes, council felt the location would have positive impacts on residents, businesses, economy and tourism.

Rural Leaf first opened in Smithers in October 2019 and Last November opened a second location in Houston.

If approved by the province, the store would be the first Cannabis store in the Village.