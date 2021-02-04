BC gamblers are out of luck when it comes to making a single bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

The province’s Lottery Corporation is urging Ottawa to pass proposed legislation to allow single-event sports betting.

Currently, gamblers are unable to bet on the winner for the big game and are forced to place a secondary wager on a different outcome.

BCLC Spokesperson, Matt Lee told Vista Radio this has forced gamblers to look elsewhere.

“We do know that there are BC players going across the border to Washington-state casinos or those unregulated off-shore websites to play single-event sports bets so we are hoping and asking the federal government to remove that hurdle.”

Such an option has been craved by BC gamblers for quite a while.

“Our players have wanted single-event sports betting for a long time. They want to be able to place a single bet on the Super Bowl winner and are currently unable to do without parlaying their bet, which means placing a secondary wager on a different outcome.”

“This is something BCLC has supported for a long time and we are hopeful that the federal government will modernize their laws so that our players get that ability to place single-event bets and keep that gambling revenue here in BC.”

The lottery corporation estimates single-event sports betting would generate an estimated 125 to 175 million dollars in additional revenue.

In addition, casinos and community gaming centres, and BCLC would work with industry, regulator, and government partners to introduce licensed sportsbooks in key markets.

The lottery corporation would consider enhanced sports-betting offerings at hospitality locations across the province that sell lottery products, which would include bars and restaurants.

“It’s a massive opportunity for our players who are looking to go to a casino or restaurant, place a bet on a sports game, and follow along,” added Lee.