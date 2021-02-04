COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the Bulkley Valley and Lake District.

Only 5 cases were reported in the Smithers Local Health Area by the BCCDC compared to 16 cases the previous week.

The average daily rate continues to also decrease with 0.1 to 5 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

The Burns Lake Local Health Area also saw a decline in cases with only 8 being identified.

Last week, the health area saw 11 cases of COVID-19.

The average daily rate also went down with 15.1 to 20 cases of the virus being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace continues to be a hotspot with 61 cases of COVID-19 identified last week.

Kitimat also saw a decrease with only 4 cases identified last week and Prince Rupert saw 15 new cases a drop from 38 the week before.

The full map can be seen on the BCCDC website.