Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry said BC’s COVID-19 curve is trending downward as the province saw 465 new cases, boosting the provincial total to 69,245.

However, Northern Health saw a staggering 52 new cases, increasing the North’s total to 3,610 with 397 currently active.

The North’s recovery rate is now 86% as 3,115 people have recovered and 85 people have passed away.

There are 4,447 active cases in BC while 257 individuals are in hospital; 76 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 6,943 people are under active public health monitoring and with 62,078 people recovered, the provincial recovery rate is still 90%.

To date, 145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 8,097 of which are second doses.

The virus claimed the lives of 6 more people in BC, for a total of 1,240 deaths in the province.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a super spreading day, by making safe choices,” added Henry, “this is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.

Breakdown:

North +52 – (3,610)

Interior +54 – (6,513)

Van Coastal + 98 (15,939)

Fraser + 234 – (41,395)

Island : +27 – (1,751)

