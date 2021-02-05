Pet applications have increased significantly for the North West Animal Shelter (NWAS) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic according to Adoption Coordinator, Nicole Murray.

She added that when she posts an animal, normally dogs she can see about 40 applications compared to the 6 or 7 prior to the pandemic.

According to Murray even though the NWAS have put out a rule they will not be accepting applications outside of the northern B.C Highway 16 corridor the shelter still gets applications from all over the province.

She said since it was a volunteer position it has been hard to keep up with the increase of the applications .

“It really felt that we weren’t adequately keeping up with what the demand we had for applications. So, at the end of January I sat down with the Board and we made the decision I would get eight hours of paid time to handle the adoptions,” Murray said.

She added that with the paid time it seems to be helping her catch up on the applications.

Murray is hoping once she is caught up she can stay up to date going forward.

She also said for people waiting for applications they will hear from her soon.

“It’s a lot faster for me to sit down and write an email then to call each person, so I am unless there is no email provided everybody is getting emails so I would say check your junk folder regularly, I sent out 15 responses just the other day” Murray said.

According to Murray, if applicants are wondering if their application went through to send a Facebook message or an email.