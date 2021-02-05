Motorists are being advised by the Ministry of Transportation that Kispiox Bridge, 15 kilometres North of Hazelton is closed.

According to the Ministry, the bridge was damaged due to a vehicle incident on Thursday (Feb 4) around 9 a.m.

The bridge was closed due to resulting damage and subsequent safety assessments.

Ministry engineers were on site throughout the night assessing the structure, construction equipment is on site and contractor staff are working on repairs.

No detours are available and information about when the bridge may be partially or fully open is currently not available.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC.ca for most up to date information.