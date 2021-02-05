January saw an unemployment rate of 6.3% in the North Coast- Nechako region.

That is up from 5.5% in December in the region.

Labour Division Analyst with Stats Canada Vincent Ferrao said that is up from the same time last year.

“In January 2020, the unemployment rate was a bit lower. It was about 3.6% representing 1600 people unemployed,” he said.

Ferrao also said residents who are employed in the region are down by 1500.

“We had 42,100 people who were employed this January and a year ago in January 2020 42,900,” he said.

Meanwhile throughout the province the unemployment rate is 8.0% higher than last year where the unemployment rate was 4.6%.

In Canada, the unemployment rate was at its highest point since August to 9.4%.