A Bulkley Valley resident is hoping to launch a tool library in the area.

Kaitlyn Bailey launched a public survey to gather information and interest regarding the idea.

A tool library is a place where members can borrow tools and equipment, meet like minded people and learn the skills needed to complete projects.

Bailey said she wanted to start the tool library because since she moved to the Bulkley Valley two years ago she has been more interested in do-it-yourself projects.

“I’ve tried a lot of new activities and I got a lot of joy from that and I thought it would fit well within the community. I’ve also met other people who are self efficient and do their own projects at home,” she said.

Bailey added Tool Libraries are different depending on where you are and consists of a membership.

She also said residents in the community are interested and seem to like the idea of a Tool Library in the area.

“They are very into things like home improvement tools, woodworking tools seem popular and gardening are some of the top three right now,” Bailey said.

She added there have also been suggestions by people taking the survey.