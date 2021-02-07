The Kispiox Bridge has opened to light traffic today (Sunday).

The bridge, located about 15 kilometers north of Hazelton, was closed on Thursday following a vehicle incident that damaged the structure.

Passenger vehicles, or ones weighing less than eight tonnes, are able to drive through.

Traffic is single lane and alternating, so delays can be expected.

However, pedestrians are able to use the route.

The Ministry of Transportation says no detours are available for heavier vehicles.