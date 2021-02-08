School District 91 has provided an update to parents regarding the school district’s kindergarten to grade 12 enhanced guidelines.

All K-12 staff and middle and secondary school students will now be required to wear non-medical masks in all indoor areas including in learning groups.

Exceptions for not wearing a mask when the students are sitting standing or sitting at their seat or workstation, there is a barrier in place and when they are eating or drinking.

According to the school district, elementary school students are not required to wear a mask and it will remain a family decision.

The district also added if a staff member or a student is sick they must wear a mask while they are preparing to go home.

Physical education and music classes have also changed in the way they are being offered mainly in the secondary level, according to the letter.

As changes will be made to the classes parents will be informed.

The school district also said in the letter that the Ministry of Education and Public Health have created a health check website and mobile app for students and parents to complete in the morning.

The design of the app was developed in collaboration with BC students to create an age appropriate user-experience.