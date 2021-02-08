Environment Canada is advising Bulkley Valley and Lakes Residents to bundle up as cold temperatures are expected in both areas for the week.

On Monday (Feb 8), a special weather statement is in effect for the Valley and an extreme cold weather warning is in effect for the Lakes with both areas seeing lows in the minus 20’s.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Erven, an Arctic Air Mass has made its way in not only B.C. but in Western Canada.

She added temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Erven said once an arctic air mass moves into Northern BC it can be quite stubborn to move out of the area.

“We’re expecting these fairly frigid temperatures to remain over the province through late this week. As it gets towards the weekend there’s some hints of temperatures moderating a little bit more,” she said.

Erven also said Environment Canada is also calling for light to moderate winds which could increase the rate of heat loss.

“You really want to limit the time you spend outdoors or take frequent breaks to come in and warm up and just try to cover up as much as possible, you really want to reduce the amount of exposed skin,” she said.

On Monday (Feb 8), The Valley is expected to see a low of minus 21 and the Lakes a low of minus 28.