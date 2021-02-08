Smithers RCMP responded to 81 calls last week (Jan 29 to Feb 5).

On Jan 29 RCMP responded to a report of a quad and a snowmobile being operated on the roadway in the Woodland Subdivision in Telkwa.

The two suspects, who are known to the RCMP for this behaviour left the scene before police arrived.

Later in the week on Feb 2, police received a report of another email scam where a woman received an email that she had received an e-transfer which had been intercepted and deposited into a third party account.

Police said this resulted in the complainant being out of money for the product, the sender of the e-transfer out of money and the bank unable to assist.

Smithers RCMP are advising residents to be vigilant about ensuring any and all personal information is subjected to routine security checks.

On Thursday (Feb 4), police responded to a report of a woman driving erratically after a motorist called into the RCMP.

According to police, the woman was on her cell phone and she was issued a Violation Ticket for Use of Electronic Device worth $368.

Lastly, Smithers Highway Patrol observed a vehicle travelling nearly 50 km over the posted speed limit.

The driver was seen going 147km/h in a 100 km/h area.

According to the RCMP, the driver claimed they were speeding to pass but the driver’s vehicle was impounded for excessive speed and significant fines have been issued.