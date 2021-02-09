Pretivm Resources have confirmed nine cases of COVID-19 among contractors and staff at the Brucejack Mine, North of Stewart.

According to a news release, all staff and contractors who have been affected are in self isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms.

Contract tracing has taken place and close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

According to the company, it has been made aware of employees who are off site who have also contracted COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our workforce and surrounding communities remains our top priority. We will do our best to help those affected and mitigate the risk of a spread to others, said President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Perron.

The news release also added the company continues to closely monitor the situation.

The company will also provide updates when it has deemed it necessary.