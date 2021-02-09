Smithers Town Council have voted unanimously to write a letter of support to the Passenger Transportation Board for Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation Ltd.

The company is hoping to increase its fleet from three to 30 vehicles.

In a letter to council owner Paddy Hirschfield listed the company would like to have 10 taxis, four various sizes of limousines, eight small transport and eight large transport.

Councillor Lorne Benson encouraged council to be cautious on how it will be worded so, it is not an advocacy letter.

“Just a recognition that the service is appreciated in the community, sure I’m good with that,” he said.

Councillor Wray also issued the importance of the taxi service due to BV Taxi closing in February 2020.

“It’s important for us to recognize the diversity needs to be there to support the business. I’ve read a lot of comments, even since the new taxi service came in, oh there’s never a taxi when you want one,” he said.

He added the application will allow the company to be more diversified and it could provide the service needed.

Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation LTD. opened in September 2020 after nearly eight months without a taxi service.