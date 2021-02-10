Extreme cold temperatures have resulted in School District 54 cancelling all buses for Wednesday (Feb 10).

According to the SD54 website, this is due to temperatures reaching minus 33 to minus 44 with the windchill.

SD54 Transportation Forman Lane Rabbiosi added when buses get cancelled because of cold weather emails will be sent out to parents, schools, other media outlets and will be posted on the districts Facebook and website.

He said the school district normally decides to cancel buses when the temperature reaches minus 30 with the wind.

“It’s mostly for the safety of the children in case of a bus being late or breaks down. We don’t want anybody standing out in thirty below or colder, “said Rabbiosi.

He added SD54 staff check the temperature from Witset to Topley because deciding if buses should be cancelled.

SD91 also cancelled school buses for both morning and afternoon runs for Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

Meanwhile in SD82, Hazelton and Kitwanga bus runs have been cancelled for both morning and afternoon runs have been cancelled due to a bus driver shortage.