Smithers set an unofficial record on Wednesday (Feb 10) for the first time in 85 years.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Erven, Smithers saw a temperature of minus 33.6 which beat the old record of minus 30.6 which was held in 1936.

She added the confirmation for the record will not be available until tomorrow because of temperatures that could become lower this evening.

Erven said the arctic air mass that is in both the Bulkley Valley and Lakes is expected to stick around for the next several days and it is possible to beat more records.

“The currently standing records over the next two, three nights range from negative 26 to negative 31 and we do have low temperatures forecasted into the negative 28 for tonight (Wednesday) and we only have minus 20 for Thursday night,” she said.

Erven added she wouldn’t be surprised if the Thursday evening temperature dropped even lower and there is a potential for more records to be set.

She also said she expects for the extreme cold warnings to continue until at least the end of the work week.

“We do have some weather systems moving into B.C. They’re coming from the pacific ocean and will be moving across the province. That will bring some cloud cover, it will bring some snow as well and also a different air mass,” Erven said.

She added it is likely to see some changes in the temperature starting this weekend.