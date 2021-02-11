Pretivm Resources has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brucejack Mine, north of Stewart.

The declaration was made Wednesday (Feb 10) by the BC Northern Medical Health Officer.

According to the company, there are enhanced outbreak protocols which include travel restrictions to and from the Brucejack Mine Camp until site-wide testing and an assessment by Northern Health can be completed.

Northern Health has reported 22 cases associated with the outbreak with 14 out of the 17 active cases in self isolation at the mine.

The company added all 14 cases are in self-isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms.

Pretivm Resources have also become aware of employees and contractors off site testing positive for the virus.

Contact tracing has been underway to identify possible exposure and close contacts have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The company added operations continue at the Brucejack Mine and it will be closely monitoring the situation.

Brucejack Mine and Northern Health have been closely monitoring a cluster of COVID-19 since early February.

According to Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins, the outbreak will be declared for at least 28 days.