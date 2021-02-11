There has been no change in the amount of new COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Area, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Five cases were reported last week the same as the previous week.

The Smithers LHA daily average has also stayed the same with 0.1 to 5 cases being confirmed per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, The Burns Lake Local Health Area is once again a COVID-19 hotspot with nine new cases being reported last week.

Only eight were reported the week before.

The Burns Lake LHA now has a daily case average of over 20 cases being confirmed per 100,000 people.

Terrace also continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot with 61 new cases reported.

Prince Rupert also confirmed 37 new cases of the virus.