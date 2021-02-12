The Village of Burns Lake is advising the community of a broken water main.

According to the village, a frozen water main was discovered on Highway 35 between Lakeview Mall and the Burns Lake Motor Inn on Friday (Feb12).

Water to all businesses in the mall, the BL Motor Inn, RCMP and Moonlight Auto has been shut off.

No other areas have been affected.

Machinery is expected to arrive later on Friday (Feb 12) and will block the mall entrance on Highway 35 from the traffic light.

The mall can be accessed from Francois Lake Drive.

The Village is advising for the community to call the business they want to ensure it is open.

Updates will be provided on the Village of Burns Lake on its Facebook Page, their website and on the Voyent Alert messaging system.