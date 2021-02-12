The province in combination with the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement has enabled 15 public post-secondary institutions across the province to provide short duration micro credentials.

Among the recipients is Coast Mountain College which will be offering micro-credentials in exploring health care, which is an introduction for learners to explore careers in the health sector.

According to the province, this will fast- track British Columbians to gain the education and skills they need for high-demand jobs and will be helpful for individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19.

Coast Mountain College Spokesperson Sarah Zimmerman said the micro-credentials are online courses and will allow people to explore careers in the health sector.

“The idea is that it would give people an understanding of what those careers might be like before they decide to enroll in another program, so this would give them a really good introduction to careers in the health sector,” she said.

Zimmerman added she believes the micro credentials are a good opportunity to explore opportunities for education.

“This is brand new, it’s a pilot project. We haven’t done them before so we’re looking forward to see what the feedback is,” she said.

Zimmerman added anyone who is interested can register immediately and the courses are free of charge.

Meanwhile, The College of New Caledonia was also provided funding for the micro credentials.