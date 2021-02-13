A new Facebook page has been created to encourage the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to create animal control bylaws.

According to the owner of the Facebook Page Julie Harrison, one of the reasons the page was started was because she keeps seeing dogs roaming and loose with bad things happening.

Among the stories she shared on the page was an incident where a dog was attacked and killed on its own property by two roaming dogs.

She said the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako needs bylaws, enforcement and responsible dog ownership.

“I see a little bit of a lack for people keeping their dogs home. I think its education as well as enforcement,” Harrison said.

She added since there are no bylaws with the Regional District the only avenue animal owners have are with the RCMP or SPCA.

Harrison said the biggest way to control roaming dogs is to enforce bylaws with the district but in the Village if the dog is contained it can be picked up.

“There’s this big grey area where there’s just nothing to be done with these dogs. We need bylaws, that’s the biggest thing, we need bylaws and we need bylaws that are enforced,” She said.

Harrison added within the last while a bunch of dogs have died and it is preventable.

She also said the group is hoping for change and that she plans on approaching the Village of Burns Lake and the RDBN with solutions.