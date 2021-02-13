11 schools have been selected for a pilot project designed to increase the number of students using active transportation between home and school.

This is a partnership between the provincial government and BC Healthy Communities Society.

Muheim Memorial Elementary School in Smithers is among the schools to be chosen for the project.

According to the province, active transportation allows students to spend more time outside, improving their mental and physical health, while staying connected in the community.

The Active School Travel Pilot Program will provide $400,000 over two years to the BC Healthy Communities Society to deliver the program.

The program will provide funding for information and resources such as:

Regular events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school

Assessments such as, mapping the best route to school

Skill-building opportunities for parents and students

Expansion of the school streets project to reduce traffic volume around schools

Incentive programs

Loaner bikes, skateboards and scooters for students

Amenities and infrastructure improvements

The province added the program supports goals set out in the provinces CleanBC plan.

Meanwhile, Fort St. James Secondary has also been chosen for the program.