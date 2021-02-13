Muheim Elementary School chosen for pilot project by the province
Bike ride (supplied by Pixabay)
11 schools have been selected for a pilot project designed to increase the number of students using active transportation between home and school.
This is a partnership between the provincial government and BC Healthy Communities Society.
Muheim Memorial Elementary School in Smithers is among the schools to be chosen for the project.
According to the province, active transportation allows students to spend more time outside, improving their mental and physical health, while staying connected in the community.
The Active School Travel Pilot Program will provide $400,000 over two years to the BC Healthy Communities Society to deliver the program.
The program will provide funding for information and resources such as:
- Regular events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school
- Assessments such as, mapping the best route to school
- Skill-building opportunities for parents and students
- Expansion of the school streets project to reduce traffic volume around schools
- Incentive programs
- Loaner bikes, skateboards and scooters for students
- Amenities and infrastructure improvements
The province added the program supports goals set out in the provinces CleanBC plan.
Meanwhile, Fort St. James Secondary has also been chosen for the program.