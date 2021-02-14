Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue logo (supplied by: BV Search and Rescue)

New funding has been provided by the province for conservation and public safety boost programs.

The non-profits will be receiving $11 million for B.C’s Community Gaming Grants.

Among the recipients are Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue which received $56,600 and Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society which received $5,900.

According to the province 138 not-for-profit organizations providing lifesaving and emergency services are receiving around $6.3 million to deliver their programs.

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout British Columbia.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.