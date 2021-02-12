Northern Health saw 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, boosting the region total to 3,969 while there are now 332 active.

94 people have died of COVID-19 in Northern Health after 1 more person passed away.

Across BC, 445 new cases were identified, there are now 4,347 active cases in BC while the provincial total is now 72,750.

226 people are battling the virus in a hospital in BC; 61 of them are in ICU.

To date, BC has had 46 confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant, 29 of which are the variant that was originally identified in the UK, 17 originally found in South Africa.

10 more people passed away in BC, the provincial death toll has reached 1,288.

With 67,008 people recovered from the virus, the provincial recovery rate is now 92%, Northern Health’s recovery rate is now 89%.

Currently, over 7,000 people are under active public health monitoring.

Breakdown:

Northern Health +30 – (3,969)

Interior Health +44 – (6,826)

Vancouver Coastal +135 – (16,743)

Fraser Health +218 – (43,028)

Island Health +15 – (1,951)