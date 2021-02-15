The province has provided funding to help address effects of climate change.

According to a news release, the new $20.7 million Climate Adaptation Program features a range of projects throughout B.C that will increase the resiliency of the highway network and help lessen the adverse effects of climate change.

The Aldous Road culvert replacement in Hazelton and the Watson Creek culvert in Topley are among projects that are a part of the program.

The province added, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for the transportation network to be reliable to help ensure people in rural communities can get to medical facilities quickly, and so first responders, medical personnel and medical supplies can get to communities in a timely manner.

The program features projects that will mitigate and address the effects of climate change in more than 60 locations, while building back B.C. by providing good jobs to British Columbians.

The funding is a part of B.C’s Economic Recovery Plan.