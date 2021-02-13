Repairs to a broken watermain at Centre and 5th ave began this morning (Saturday) at 9am.

The Village of Burns Lake recently put out a statement advising Burns Lake residents that live above Centre Street or on Woyenne Reserve that they likely won’t have water until after the repairs are completed.

The statement also recommends filling jugs with drinking water and filling your bathtub with water to flush your toilet.

The Village of Burns Lake will be releasing more information as it becomes available.