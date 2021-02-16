Another two Terrace flights have been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control for potential COVID-19 exposures.

The first flight was Air Canada 8239 that departed for Vancouver on February 7.

Rows 12 to 18 are being listed as affected.

The second was the Canadian North 5T1501 flight from Terrace to Edmonton that departed on February 10.

The affected rows are being listed as 18-21.

Four flights from Terrace have been listed as potential exposures for COVID-19 during February.