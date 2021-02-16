A local Tahltan woman has been honoured by Women in Mining Canada.

Taryn Cutler received the 2021 Indigenous Student Trailblazer Award.

She is currently enrolled in General Studies with a minor in Management at Thompson Rivers University , works full time at Seabridge Gold in Smithers as a community liaison and office manager and owns a heavy-duty mechanic business with her husband while raising a family.

Cutler said she feels humbled to be recognized and to receive the award.

“I think it’s a great platform to talk about women in mining which are definitely under-represented in the mining industry, so I think it’s a positive recognition,” she said.

Cutler added she went into mining after living in a mining town and having family working in the industry.

She also said the Tahltan nation is involved in mining and has been for decades.

“For me, it’s [mining] not been a new option but what I like to do is promote to other Indigenous people that there’s so many other opportunities in it and I like that about it,” Cutler said.

Seabridge Gold also issued a news release displaying how proud it was for her accomplishments.

We are very pleased and proud to see Taryn’s accomplishments being recognized by her colleagues and peers. Her quiet leadership and success as a role model demonstrate her focus and strength of character and highlight the commitment that Seabridge places on hiring and advancing citizens from local NW BC communities.” said Seabridge CEO and Chairman Rudi Fronk.

Cutler also added she will be continuing her studies and will be participating in a panel for a virtual conference in March.

The award is awarded to women who are in post-secondary studies who are successfully integrating into the mineral and metals industry.