Smithers Town Council will be considering a Temporary Use Permit Application for a property located on Highway 16 at its next regular council meeting.

According to the Town, the applicant is proposing to repurpose a building at 4414 Highway 16 to establish a childcare facility.

The facility would accommodate 36 children and 12 staff for a three year term.

Residents who feel like they would be affected by the proposed permit are being asked to submit written comments to the Town.

The next regular meeting will be on Feb 23 and written comments must be received before Feb 22 at 1 p.m.

The application is from Bulkley Valley Little Horizons which currently resides at Lake Kathlyn Elementary School until June 2021.