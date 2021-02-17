A&W Smithers temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Notice on A&W Smithers door (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)
A&W Smithers has temporarily closed its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a notice posted on the restaurant doors, as a precaution management have decided to close the restaurant for a thorough cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process.
The notice added staff are following the guidance of Northern Health.
The restaurant will reopen when management feel it is safe to do so.