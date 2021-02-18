COVID-19 cases in the Smithers local health area increased slightly last week.

Nine cases were confirmed in the region by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The daily average case rate also increased in the region with 5.1 to 10 cases being confirmed per 100,000 people.

In the Burns Lake local health area three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The daily case rate in Burns Lake went down to 5.1 to 10 cases being confirmed per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Terrace and Prince Rupert remain hot spots for COVID-19.

Terrace had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week and Prince Rupert had 55.