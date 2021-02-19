9 COVID-19 cases associated with outbreak at Brucejack Mine considered active, down three
Photo Courtesy of Pretivm Resources
Active cases in association with the Brucejack Mine outbreak have declined slightly according to Northern Health.
9 cases are considered active and are currently in self isolation at the main camp North of Stewart, which is down three from earlier this week.
There continues to be a total of 42 cases associated with the outbreak.
On-site testing continues at the mine and Pretivm (pre-tee-um) resources continue to implement further management protocols.
The outbreak was originally declared February 10 and is expected to be declared for at least 28 days.