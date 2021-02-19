The Ministry of Transportation is advising weight restrictions for the Kispiox Bridge, North of Hazelton has increased.

Vehicles up to 30 tonnes are now able to use the bridge, which is an increase from 8 tonnes.

According to the Ministry, the changes will allow some commercial vehicles to cross the bridge.

There continues to not be a detour for vehicles over 30 tonnes.

The province is also reminding drivers to expect delays while permanent repairs occur at the bridge after a vehicle incident earlier this month.

The Ministry also added it is working closely with Emergency Management BC, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and regional first responders to provide any emergency assistance that may be needed.