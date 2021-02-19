508 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, 25 of which were identified in Northern Health meaning the region accounted for about 4% of the province’s new cases.

The North’s total case count is now 4,252 while the provincial total case count has reached 75,835.

There are 292 active cases in the North, 24 fewer than yesterday (Thursday) while the region recovery rate is 90% as 45 more people recovered in the region since yesterday.

Across BC, there are 4,487 active cases and 72 cases of COVID-19 variants have been identified.

With 217 people battling the virus in hospital, 61 are in ICU while the province’s recovery rate is now 92%.

6 more people have died in BC, the provincial death toll is now 1,327 with 102 of them occurred in Northern Health.

192,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 36,923 have been second doses.

“Yesterday (Thursday) the highest number of doses were administered in any single day, 12,520 people received a vaccine, this is very good news because, with every individual that gets protection by vaccination, we are all safer,” said Deputy Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Reka Gustafson.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern Health: +25 (4,252)

Interior: +59 (7,131)

Vancouver Coastal: + 116 (17,497)

Fraser: +286 (44,748)

Island: +22 (2,068)