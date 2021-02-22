Heartstrings Home Decor & Gifts and homes within the Smithers area will be either glowing or decorated in blue on Monday (Feb22) for World Thinking Day celebrated by Girl Guides.

According to BC Provincial Commissioner for Girl Guides Diamond Isinger, this is a way to celebrate girl empowerment.

She also added it is a way to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women.

Isinger said past celebrations have included large camps and events but that could not occur this year.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to keep folks safe, but also celebrating in the outdoors and connected together,” she said.

Isinger also added 100+ local landmarks across the province will be participating in the celebration.

According to Isinger, for many locations it will be their first time to celebrate World Thinking Day.

She also said when people should expect to see the blue lights around their neighbourhoods.

“For our lights and decorations at people’s homes we expect them to be glowing and decorated this evening and we encourage folks to look around after dark to see the lights in their neighbourhoods,” Isinger said.

Elsewhere in the North that will be shining in blue will be in Prince George at Mr.PG.

Girl Guides is also encouraging residents to decorate their homes in blue as well.

A full map on where there will be blue lights and decorations can be found here.