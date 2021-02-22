A public hearing will be held at Tuesday’s (Feb 23) regular council meeting regarding a rezoning application to establish a crematorium.

According to the Town, the applicant’s request is to amend the Town of Smithers By law to include a Crematorium use in multiple zones.

If approved, this will allow the applicant to secure for the crematorium development that is subject to the distance related conditions.

The crematorium would allow cremation services for humans and pets.

The Town is encouraging anyone who feels like they will be affected to submit written concerns or attend the public hearing virtually.

Anyone who wishes to participate must request the Zoom information by Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.