Charges approved for Smithers break and enter suspects
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges in connection to a break and enter in Smithers that left one elderly woman injured.
On Dec 18, two men broke into the home of an 88 year-old woman and assaulted her with bear spray.
Eugene Tom, 45 years old has been charged with:
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Break and Enter & Commit Theft
- Break and Enter & Commit Assault
- Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000
Meanwhile, Clinton Brown 44 year-old has been charged with:
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Break and Enter & Commit Theft
- Break and Enter & Commit Assault
Tom has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on March 2 while Brown has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.