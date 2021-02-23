The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges in connection to a break and enter in Smithers that left one elderly woman injured.

On Dec 18, two men broke into the home of an 88 year-old woman and assaulted her with bear spray.

Eugene Tom, 45 years old has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Break and Enter & Commit Theft

Break and Enter & Commit Assault

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Meanwhile, Clinton Brown 44 year-old has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Break and Enter & Commit Theft

Break and Enter & Commit Assault

Tom has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on March 2 while Brown has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.