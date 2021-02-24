559 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, 66 of those were from Northern Health, boosting the provincial total to 77,822.

Northern Health’s total is now 4,417 while there are 4,677 active cases across BC with 238 people in hospital and 69 in ICU.

The North currently has 305 active cases, 6 more than yesterday (Monday).

3,993 people have recovered in the North, keeping the region recovery rate at 90% as the region has had 104 deaths while 41 people are in hospital.

Across BC there are 71,753 people have recovered as the provincial recovery rate remains at 92%.

There has been one more death in the province, BC’s death toll has reached 1,336.

Currently, 78,881 people are under active public health monitoring and there are 17 active outbreaks in BC’s Health Care system.

287,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 59,896 of them have been second doses.

Of the doses, there have been 292 Adverse Effects Reports filed, 19 of the reports were filed after the recipients had anaphylaxis.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,417 (+66)

Interior: 7,241(+43)

Vancouver Coastal: 17,977 ( + 132)

Fraser: 45,831 (278+)

Vancouver Island: 2,208 (39+)