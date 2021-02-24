The Town of Smithers has announced Chief Administrative Officer, Alan Harris has submitted his resignation.

According to the Town, the resignation of Harris is due to personal reasons.

“Over the past 18 months I have come to enjoy Smithers, all it has to over, and wish the Community all the best going forward,” Harris said.

Harris joined the Town of Smithers in August 2019.

He will stay in his role until April 30 following Director of Corporate Services, Dianna Plouffe will take the role as acting C.A.O while council seeks a permanent replacement.