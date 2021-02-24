RCMP and Emergency Services attended a fatal collision on Highway 16 near the Dry William Lake rest stop, near Fraser Lake.

Just after 5:30 pm on Monday, investigators discovered a westbound pickup truck was passing a logging truck using the passing lane but ran out of room.

This caused the pickup to enter into the oncoming lane where it collided head-on with another car going east.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Subsequently, the driver of the passenger car who has been identified as a man in his forties from the Lower Mainland died of his injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Alberta has been identified as the driver of the pickup truck.

Prince George Regional Traffic Services is conducting the investigation and would like to speak to the driver of the logging truck, which stopped but departed the scene before police arrived.